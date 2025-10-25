Rockets To Racing Cars: Technozion-2025 Ignites Innovation At NIT

WARANGAL: The National Institute of Technology, Warangal (NITW), inaugurated its flagship technical festival, Technozion-2025, with 7,000 students attending from various institutions in Hanamkonda.

Established in 2001, Technozion is a student-driven technical festival focusing on innovation and leadership. This year’s edition recorded 1,614 registrations across diverse events, offering a total prize pool of ₹2 lakh.

The event was inaugurated by Prof. G. Madhavi Latha, an alumna of NITW and a professor at IISc Bangalore. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Latha shared insights from her 17-year involvement in the planning, design, and construction of the world’s highest railway bridge over the Chenab River, which stands 350 metres above the riverbed.

She said adaptability and problem-solving are important in engineering, noting that the bridge’s design evolved continuously during construction to address geological challenges revealed through excavation. She credited the project’s success to the synergy between precise design, flexible field decisions, and collaborative expertise.

Technozion-2025 includes 23 events hosted by student clubs and 31 organised by departmental societies, along with numerous workshops and expert lectures.

High-stakes competitions include Blaze, a national-level gaming and coding marathon; Shark Tank 2.0, an entrepreneurship pitch event; Launchpad, a rocket design and launch challenge; and Bomb’s Away, a rapid prototyping contest to build a working model airplane in two days. Other attractions include Vehicle Demonstration, where student teams showcased their self-built vehicles such as a quad bike and an F1-style racing car.

Events like the Earthquake-Resistant Building Design Challenge, Scoop Stop, Kaun Banega Civil Engineer, Code Red, Laser Maze Navigation, Morse Code Diffusion, and Neon Cricket added a vibrant blend of science, technology, and entertainment to the festival.