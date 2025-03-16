Rock formations in Kancha Gachibowli to remain intact, says Telangana govt

In an official statement, the government clarified that not an inch in 400 acres belonged to the University of Hyderabad, and there was no truth in the propaganda carried out by certain sections that two major lakes would be destroyed if the government auctioned the land. “Contrary to the false propaganda, neither the buffalo lake nor peacock lake forms a part of 400 acres identified for the auction,” it said.

The government said the TG Industrial Infrastructure Corporation had prepared a layout duly preserving rock formations which would be treated as green spaces within the layout. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy gives highest priority to hyper-local sustainability and environmental needs in every single plan. A detailed environmental management plan ensuring sustainable development of the region is also being prepared, it said.

Commenting on false claims that the land belonged to UoH, the government said TGIIC requested UoH registrar to depute staff to conduct a joint survey to fix boundaries for 400 acres and the university land. Accordingly, with the consent of the registrar, a survey was conducted on July 19, 2024, in the presence of the UoH officials and boundaries were fixed.

On the ownership of the land, it said the government allotted 400 acres to IMG Bharata for developing international standard sports complexes in January 2004 but the subsequent government cancelled the allotment in 2006 as the company failed to show any progress.

IMG Bharata challenged the cancellation in the High Court. After a prolonged legal battle, a verdict came in its favour in March last year.

The company challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court and the government pursued the Special Leave Petition, which was also dismissed in its favour. The highest court in the country established the state’s ownership of the land and any false claims on the ownership by anyone other than the government amounted to contempt of the court, the official release pointed out.