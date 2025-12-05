Rock Art Site with Human, Animal Figures Found in Peddapalli

Karimnagar: Members of the Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB), led by Chollati Srinivas, discovered a new painted rock shelter near the Nayanaguhalu Caves on the banks of the Manairu River, close to Adivisomanapalli village in Manthani mandal of Peddapalli district on Friday.

Srinivas said the site was first spotted by KTCB member Adlakonda Rajesh. The discovery is particularly notable as it pushes the number of documented rock art sites in the region past one hundred. The shelter, located deep inside a dense forest, sits at an elevation of 836 metres above sea level.

Though small, the compact shelter contains rock art belonging to three major chronological periods, Mesolithic, Neolithic and Megalithic. The surrounding area also yielded crucial artefacts, including microliths (small stone tools) and pigment stones.

The drawings feature a diverse range of motifs executed in red, white, black and yellow pigments. Key images include standing and seated human figures, handprints, and animals such as deer, bulls and elephants, along with a depiction of a honeycomb.

Geometric and symbolic designs, such as diamond-shaped boxes, necklace-like patterns, V-shapes, tridents and circles, are also present. One panel depicts an anthropomorphic figure armed with a bow and arrow. Adding to the shelter’s historical value, faint traces of Brahmi inscriptions in red pigment are visible.

Experts, including rock art specialist Dr Bandi Murlidhar Reddy, noted that several drawings are superimposed or overlapping, indicating that the site was used across different eras. They described the paintings as extremely important for understanding Telangana’s art history.

According to Srinivas, several motifs found in this newly identified shelter are comparable to those at established rock art sites such as Ratnapur, Ontigundu, Sitammaloddi and Gundlapochampally. KTCB members Adlakonda Rajesh, Sampath and Narayana were among those present during the exploration.