Robust Security Arrangements Made For Muharram: Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand on Friday said that robust security arrangements have been made in Hyderabad in observance of Muharram mourning days.

Today, marking the 8th day of Muharram, he visited Bibi Ka Alam in Dar-ul-Shifa at Dabeerpura, and offered flowers and 'dattis'. On the occasion, he personally inspected the security arrangements in place.

Speaking to media persons, he said that the Muharram mourning days have now reached the eighth day and added that numerous coordination meetings were held before Muharram commenced, involving Ministers, Shia religious leaders, police, and officials from other departments.

All necessary precautionary measures were undertaken based on the suggestions received in those meetings. He explained that smaller daily processions have been taking place over the past eight days, and full-scale security is being provided for them.

Regarding traffic management, he stated that additional police personnel have been brought in from outside and measures have been taken under the supervision of the traffic Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He noted that there is a possibility of snatchings, pick-pocketing, and eve-teasing during procession times. However, the crime police and She Teams have been vigilant, curbing these activities and taking some individuals into custody.

He announced that due to the likelihood of a large number of people visiting tomorrow (9th Muharram) and on the 10th Muharram, as a precautionary measure, security arrangements are being made with 3,000 police personnel to ensure the Muharram procession takes place peacefully.

Anand said that all necessary advance measures regarding traffic, safety, and security have been taken and requested the public to cooperate with the police to ensure the Muharram observances take place peacefully.