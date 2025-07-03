Robot Rescuer to Take on Fires

Hyderabad: It may weigh over half a tonne, but Telangana’s firefighting (FF) robot is built to carry the burden of an entire firefighter’s job, without risking a single human life. Nicknamed the “silent guard” or even the “first responder,” this French-made robot is now being actively deployed across Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts. Each fire station is receiving the robot on a rotation basis for personnel to undergo hands-on training.

Manufactured by Shark Robotics in France, the FF robot is engineered for environments too dangerous for human responders—chemical fires, toxic smoke zones, gas leak-prone sites and structurally compromised buildings. “The robot can endure temperatures of up to 900–1,000°C due to its thick aluminium shell,” said an official. “In spaces where human skin would burn instantly, this 500-kilo machine can go in without hesitation. With tank-like treads, it can manoeuvre over slopes and debris-filled zones at accident sites,” the official explained.

Secunderabad station fire officer (SFO) S. Shankar said, “The robot is operated remotely from a safe distance. It has high-definition cameras on all four sides, along with thermal imaging. It can navigate through thick smoke or collapsed structures and provide clear visuals to firefighters. Its temperature display glows red when the heat is extreme and green when safe, giving responders real-time feedback.”

Regional fire officer (RFO) Sudhakar Rao highlighted the robot’s key weapon—a high-pressure water and foam monitor that can discharge up to 2,000 litres per minute. “Firefighters can toggle between jet and fog spray modes depending on fire intensity,” he said. “It runs on batteries and can operate for extended durations without powering down.”

The robot has been active since its launch in April and has already proven its value during several summer fire incidents, including the Gulzar House fire. “Currently, the headquarters at Mogulpura fire station is sending the robot to each fire station for week-long training,” Shankar said. “We are trained in navigation, camera operations and tactical deployment—front and back.”

Although not used in the recent Pashamylaram fire, officials said the robot will be reserved for major industrial accidents or extreme emergencies. “There was an explosion at one site, and the fire was quickly contained — only debris remained. This is technology designed for times when human lives are at significant risk,” said a fire department officer.

Demonstrations have also been held at an international school, malls, high-rise buildings and IT campuses to familiarise the public with the robot’s capabilities. It may not wear a helmet or boots, but when it enters the field, it carries the full weight — and responsibility — of a firefighter.