Robbers steal gold ornaments, cash from Telugu passengers in SNSI-COA Express

Hyderabad: Passengers belonging to Telugu States were robbed of their gold ornaments and cash by thieves by travelling in Sainagar Shirdi and Kakinada Port (SNSI-COA) Express at Parli Vaijnath in Maharashtra early on Friday.

In a written complaint addressed to the railway police, a passenger Jairam Naik said he was travelling from boarding station at Shirdi to the destination station at Eluru on SNSI COA Express on Thursday.

During the journey, at approximately 1.30 am to 3 am on Friday, the train stopped for 50 minutes at Parli Vaijnath in Maharashtra and during this time thieves entered the B5 AC compartment and stole his mother’s handbag containing a long pearl necklace with round gold orbs and pendants worth Rs.90,000.

Unfortunately, the handbags of the co-passengers in compartments B4, and B6 in three-tier AC compartments were also stolen in the incident.

“I kindly request you to initiate an investigation into this matter and assist us in recovering our handbags and jewelry. We would greatly appreciate your efforts in bringing the culprits of this theft to justice,” Naik said.