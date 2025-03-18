Robberies in posh areas raise concern in Hyderabad city

Hyderabad:A series of incidents involving house break-ins and robberies in the middle of the city, where prominent businesspersons and film stars live, has raised concerns about security. Over the past two days, two major house break-ins and a robbery have been reported in the Jubilee Hills, Filmnagar, and Banjara Hills localities.

In the early hours of March 17, a masked man broke into the house of BJP vice-president and MP D.K. Aruna on Road No. 56 in Jubilee Hills while her daughter was alone at home. The MP was attending a political meeting in her constituency in Mahbubnagar at the time.



Another house break-in was reported in the early hours of the same day at the residence of NRI Mohammed Mujahid Kamal in Diamond Hills Colony, Filmnagar. The burglars struck at around 2 am and fled with 34 tolas of gold ornaments, approximately `4.5 lakh in cash, and 550 Canadian dollars.



In a separate incident, software engineer P. Raghavendra was attacked with an iron rod and robbed of `6,000 by autorickshaw driver Zubair and Veerappa Naik on Road No. 45, Jubilee Hills, while he was returning home on his bike during the intervening night of March 16 and 17.



"There are some slums connected to these posh localities that lack CCTV cameras. Recently, an IT team from the police department, acting on the instructions of senior officials, inspected and identified theft-prone areas. Very soon, we will be installing new CCTV cameras,” a police officer told Deccan Chronicle with regard to measures to improve security.



“On the instructions of police commissioner C.V. Anand, we have intensified night patrols, frisking, and surprise checks in identified areas. Any suspicious person found loitering without a valid reason will be detained and prosecuted as per the law," the officer said.



