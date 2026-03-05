Roadmap From Exams to Wellbeing Laid by APSWREIS

Hyderabad: Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TGSWREIS) secretary Vijayendira Boi has directed officials to aim for 100 per cent pass results in SSC and Intermediate examinations, while ensuring student safety, welfare, and campus standards remain top priorities. The instructions came during a statewide review meeting held on Wednesday.

Speaking from the society’s headquarters at Masab Tank via Zoom, Vijayendira Boi, IAS, addressed district coordinating officers, zonal officers, and multi-zonal officers. The meeting reviewed academic progress, student welfare, and institutional functioning. She urged officials to give special attention to students identified for support. “Focus on the 3 per cent students in SSC and the 14 per cent ‘Star’ category students in Intermediate so that we achieve 100 per cent results,” she said, stressing that students must receive guidance to help them advance in life.

Emphasising respect and care for students, she warned that strict action would follow if lapses in privacy or welfare were found. “Toilets and drinking water facilities must remain in proper condition, and regular cleanliness and safety audits must take place in every institution,” she added. She also highlighted the importance of the “Phone Mitra” facility, encouraging students to stay connected with families and friends.

Mental health was another focus area. Officers were instructed to identify students facing anxiety or stress and arrange immediate support.

Institutions were also directed to participate in the state government’s 99-day “Praja Palana – Pragathi Pranalika” cleanliness programme between March 6 and March 15, with daily action plans for garbage removal and waste management in coordination with district panchayat officers and secretaries.

Additionally, every student will receive a personal health card, andinstitutions must conduct health check-ups during March as summer begins, the secretary told officers during the statewide review meeting.