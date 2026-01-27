Road Widening Essential for Urban Development: Tummala

Nalgonda: Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao on Monday said the state government would ensure justice to people who lose their properties due to road widening, asserting that expansion of roads is essential for the planned development of urban areas.

The minister was speaking after inaugurating an Urban Health Centre constructed at a cost of `2.43 crore in the 36th division of Khammam city. He said the state government has sanctioned substantial funds for strengthening infrastructure in Khammam, and the Urban Health Centre has been established to provide quality healthcare services to the urban poor.

He directed the district medical and health officer to deploy additional doctors and staff so that the centre can function for 12 hours a day. Setting up more Urban Health Centres, he said, would reduce the burden on the District Government Hospital. He also urged residents to utilise services at Urban Health Centres for non-emergency treatment instead of approaching private clinics.

Stating that spending crores of rupees on development would serve little purpose if roads remained narrow, the minister said road expansion must keep pace with the growing population and traffic. Wider roads would boost business activity, increase land values and contribute to overall development, besides improving the city’s appearance, he added.

Citing the example of Kasba Bazaar in Khammam, he said several branded showrooms came up after road widening in the area. He also stressed the need to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the city, noting that infrastructure, facilities and social harmony together create a liveable urban environment.

Khammam Municipal Corporation commissioner Abhishek Agasthya and other officials were present at the programme.



