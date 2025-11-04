Road Safety Fears Mount After Fresh Mishaps

WARANGAL: Barely days after the horrific crash in Chevella, Ranga Reddy district, that claimed 19 lives, a spate of accidents in the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts has reignited concerns over road safety.

In Mahabubabad district, a granite-laden lorry rammed into a house in Nacharimadur village of Thorrur mandal, killing a 45-year-old woman, Tandoori Lakshmi, who was standing outside her home. Police said the driver, identified as Mohammad Nawab, lost control of the vehicle while travelling from Warangal towards Khammam. The impact demolished a wall, and Lakshmi was struck by falling debris and wooden planks. She was rushed to a hospital in Warangal but died due to injuries during treatment. A case has been registered against the driver based on a complaint from her relative, K. Narayana Reddy.

In another incident attributed to poor visibility caused by dense fog, an RTC bus hit and killed five sheep crossing the road at Machapur village in Govindaraopet mandal of Mulugu district. Passengers told police the driver was unable to spot the animals until the last moment.

Meanwhile, in Jagtial district, motor vehicle inspector Shaik Riyaz conducted a special drive to check vehicle fitness and documentation. He warned that vehicles operating without valid fitness certificates would be seized and stressed that school buses must obtain proper certification. Riyaz also cautioned against the dangerous practice of overloading.

The recent chain of accidents, combined with the Chevella tragedy caused by an overloaded truck, underscores the persistent risks posed by negligent driving, poor vehicle maintenance and lack of enforcement.

In response to the rising number of fatalities, the Consumers Council state committee has launched a three-month statewide Road Safety Survey across Telangana. The initiative aims to identify accident-prone stretches, assess driver awareness and improve compliance with traffic norms.

Warangal deputy transport commissioner G. Suresh Reddy and national general secretary of the Consumer Council S. Chakrapani jointly released a road safety awareness poster in Hanamkonda on Tuesday, marking the launch of the campaign. They urged drivers—particularly youngsters—to follow speed limits, avoid alcohol and always wear seat belts. Two-wheeler riders were advised to maintain distance from heavy vehicles and use protective gear.