Road Mishap in Jubilee Hills Leaves Several Injured

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Jubilee Hills after a major road accident occurred near the residence of actor Nandamuri Balakrishna on Sunday.



According to preliminary information, a speeding car reportedly lost control, swerved into a side road, and rammed into several parked and moving vehicles, including cars and two-wheelers. The impact left multiple people travelling from the opposite direction seriously injured.



Eyewitnesses said vehicles were flung aside due to the force of the collision, leaving debris scattered across the road. The accident resulted in heavy traffic congestion in and around Jubilee Hills, with commuters stranded for a considerable time.



Police from Jubilee Hills Police Station rushed to the spot and began diverting traffic to ease congestion. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment.



A case has been registered and an investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the accident. Further details are awaited.

