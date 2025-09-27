Road Links Cut in Many Areas in Yadadri-Bhongir as Musi Overflows

Nalgonda: Road connectivity was disrupted at several places in Yadadri-Bhongir district as the Musi river overflowed onto low-level bridges at Vemulakonda, Juluru, Bibinagar, and Sangem Bheema Lingam.

Vehicular movement between Vemulakonda and Lakshmipuram in Valigonda mandal came to a halt after the river overflowed onto the low-level bridge on the outskirts of Vemulakonda. Similarly, road connectivity between Juluru and Radravalli was cut off after water flowed onto the bridge between the two villages. At Sangem Bheema Lingam, traffic between Choutuppal and Bhongir was disrupted as the bridge went under water. Barricades were set up at these bridges to restrict vehicle movement.

Officials cautioned that vehicle movement between Suryapet and Miryalaguda could also be affected if discharge from the Musi project increased, submerging the low-level bridge at Bheemaram.

At the Musi project near Kethepally in Nalgonda district, eight crest gates were lifted eight feet and one gate six feet, releasing 44,798 cusecs downstream, while the inflow was recorded at 41,324 cusecs. The water level reached 643 feet against the full reservoir level of 645 feet.

The irrigation department advised villagers along the Musi river to remain alert, avoid going near the river, and refrain from fishing in the floodwaters.

The Musi project last recorded such high inflows on October 14, 2020, when 1.83 lakh cusecs entered the reservoir, forcing officials to breach the earth bund with a proclainer for safety. After five years, the project is again witnessing heavy inflows due to intense rains in Hyderabad.