Road Link to Villages in Sirpur (T) Still Closed Due to Rain

Adilabad: Streams and rivulets are still flowing high, disrupting road connectivity in many villages of the Sirpur (T) Assembly Constituency following heavy rains in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

The incessant rains and flood-like situation have been troubling residents of Sirpur (T) constituency for a long time. The River Pranahita continues to flow at high levels due to heavy rains upstream in Maharashtra. Several villages are struggling to cope, with standing crops suffering extensive damage.

Two days ago, floodwater flowed over the bridge at Venkatraopet in Sirpur (T), severely affecting vehicle movement between Maharashtra and Telangana.

In Bejjur mandal, road connectivity has been badly hit in Mogavelli, Somini, Nagapelli, and Koyapalli villages after two bridges were breached at Kushnapelli and Sushmeer villages. Connectivity has also been cut between Penchikalpet and Sulugupalli. Backwaters of the River Pranahita entered several villages in Bejjur and Sirpur (T) mandals.

Heavy rains also lashed Boath mandal, where a house collapsed in Marapalli village on Monday night. Fortunately, no casualties were reported as the house was vacant. In Adilabad district, Nakkalavada Vagu has been in spate for the past two days, affecting road access to six villages.

Meanwhile, Asifabad collector Venkatesh Dhotre directed medical staff to remain alert and take preventive measures against seasonal diseases following the rains. He instructed them to conduct tests on patients at PHCs and district hospitals and identify cases of dengue, typhoid, and malaria.

In Nirmal district, State Finance Commission chairman Sircilla Rajaiah and collector Abhilasha Abhinav inspected the breached tank at Kadthal village in Soan mandal on Wednesday. The collector asked officials to prepare reports on crop damage over 300 acres, repair the breached tank, and restore the damaged road.