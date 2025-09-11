Road Accidents Preventable, Not Fate: SC Panel

Hyderabad: Justice Abhay Manohar Sapre (retd), chairman of the Supreme Court committee on road safety, on Wednesday stressed that accidents were preventable and avoidable. “They are not the will of God,” Justice Sapre said and underlined shared responsibility in reducing fatalities.

Justice Sapre said the Supreme Court had to intervene, owing to the severe social and economic impact of accidents. Citing national data he said 500 deaths occurred daily in road accidents at about 25 every hour.

He was speaking at a meeting to review Telangana’s road safety measures with senior state officials. The committee, constituted to address the rising number of road accidents and fatalities, monitors law enforcement, reviews policies and suggests best practices and emergency response measures.

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao outlined steps initiated by the state, while principal secretary, home, Ravi Gupta reaffirmed Telangana’s commitment to road safety. DGP Dr Jitendra highlighted the use of artificial intelligence and data analytics in traffic enforcement.

Principal secretary, education, Yogita Rana informed the committee that road safety modules were being integrated into the school curriculum to build awareness from an early age.

Officials said Telangana ranked 8th nationally in road accidents and 10th in fatalities. Major causes identified include non-use of helmets and seatbelts, drunken driving, mobile phone use and overspeeding. Justice Sapre urged intensified awareness campaigns and sensitisation programmes, noting that young students and breadwinners are disproportionately affected by avoidable accidents.

He called on Telangana to emerge as a national role model in road safety, appreciating the state’s achievements in development while stressing the high expectations placed on it.

Reiterating that road safety is a collective responsibility of government and society, Justice Sapre assured the Supreme Court’s continued commitment to safeguarding lives.