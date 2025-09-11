RNR Questions Speaker’s Silence On Defections

HYDERABAD: BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao on Wednesday accused the Congress government of shielding defectors and failing on multiple governance fronts.

Speaking at a ‘Meet the Press’ programme organised by the Telangana Journalists Union, Rao asked why the Assembly Speaker had failed to act on pending anti-defection notices and applications. He referred to the state government’s affidavit to the Supreme Court, urging Governors not to delay Assembly Bills for more than a month. “If 90 percent of Bills are cleared within that time, why should the Speaker not also ensure prompt decisions on defections?” he asked.

Rao said the Telangana High Court’s observations on the irregularities in the Group I exam conducted by the Public Service Commission, calling them an indictment of Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s administration. Despite assurances of a job calendar and regular notifications, no exam had been properly held, he alleged. Vacant teaching posts in universities were hurting education quality, he added, dismissing the Chief Minister’s ₹1,000 crore funding promise to Osmania University as hollow.

On KLIS corruption, Rao faulted the government for limiting the CBI probe to only three Kaleshwaram barrages—Medigadda, Sundilla and Annaram—and emanded a full investigation of the entire project. He also alleged that the reported urea shortage was artificially created by state leaders hoarding supplies. “The Centre has allotted enough urea, but black marketing is being allowed to hurt farmers,” he said