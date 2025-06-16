RMP's Negligence Kills 22-Year-Old Man in Secunderabad

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old gym coach, Shivaji Gnaneshwar Kumar (alias Vignesh) from Secunderabad, lost his life due to alleged negligence of Bharani Vamshi at Sadana Mandir, Risala Bazaar, here on Monday.

Kumar complained of chest pain on June 15. He was then rushed to Vamshi Clinic at Sadana Mandir by around 6.30 pm, where RMP Bharani Vamshi, prescribed an injection and two tablets without proper examination, stating it is a case of gastritis.

Upon returning to their residence, he collapsed after vomiting white substance.

The complainant, his sister, Shivaji Tanusha, took him to the Cantonment Hospital Emergency Room by 8 pm, from where he was transferred to Ozone Hospital, Alwal, by 8.20 pm due to a lack of proper ICU facilities. He was declared dead upon arrival.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle. Telangana Medical Council vice-chairperson Dr Gundagani Srinivas said, “Misdiagnosed treatment has happened as an unqualified candidate has administered such medications. He was unaware of ECGs, and this proves how public health is being impacted and tampered with, as such threats continue to prevail.”

Being the sole breadwinner of his home after his father passed away, Gnaneshwar Kumar lives in a rented home with no proper medical centres nearby. Being located on the fringes of the Secunderabad Cantonment, healthcare facilities are scarce, and they would often have to travel miles to get treated well.

“Gnaneshwar Kumar was a healthy man. He used to work for a corporate company and as a gym trainer in the evening due to his interest in sports. He was active in every domain. Now, he was ill-diagnosed by an RMP. This is already the third instance that has happened in this locality. Patients are being dealt with people who have little to no medical background. It hurts to know that our brother is no more with us,” said L. Sachin Kumar and P. Pramod Kumar, childhood friends of the deceased.

I.M. Prabhakar, detective inspector of police at Bolaram police station, has registered a case under Section 106(1) BNS (causing death by negligence). The investigation has been entrusted to SI C. Chandraiah. Post-mortem results have yet to be made public as further investigation is ongoing.