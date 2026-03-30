RK Puram Flyover Likely by End of 2027

Hyderabad:The construction of a proposed flyover at RK Puram in Hyderabad is targeted to be completed by December 2027, with the current status of the project being in the “tender stage” the government informed the Legislative Assembly on Monday.

The government said it sanctioned the Rs 210 crore RK Puram flyover, and the Rs 35 crore RK Puram road underbridge (RUB) projects in December 2024. While the flyover, near Ramakistrapuram railway station, is in the tendering stage, the RUB was being finalised with drawings being made by the Railways.



The government said it will provide “sufficient funds” in the 2026-27 financial year for the RK Puram flyover and with respect to the RUB, “the work will be taken up by Railways” once funds are deposited by the Medchal-Malkajgiri municipal corporation.



On steps to be taken to ensure safety during the construction, the government said barricading and signages will be provided. On steps being taken to ensure completion of these two projects, the government said it was “preparing a detailed traffic management plan in consultation with all stakeholders for implementation of effective diversion routes, inter-department coordination for timely completion” of the projects to minimise inconvenience to commuters.

