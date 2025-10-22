Riyaz Shot Dead, HRC Takes Cognizance

Nizamabad: Sheik Riyaz, accused of murdering police constable E. Pramod Kumar during his arrest last week, was killed in a police encounter in Nizamabad on Monday. Riyaz was injured in an altercation with a man, Asif, on Sunday while trying to escape. He was then arrested by the police and taken to the Government General Hospital for treatment.

While undergoing treatment at the hospital, Riyaz allegedly tried to escape by attacking a police constable posted on guard duty with his service weapon. To protect the constable and medical staff, an armed reserve sub-inspector opened fire and killed Riyaz.

Nizamabad commissioner P. Sai Chaitanya said Riyaz said loud sounds were heard from Riyaz’s ward on Monday. The armed reserve constable and sub-inspector rushed to the scene and tried to pacify the accused. Riyaz, however, snatched the weapon from the constable and attempted to fire.

The sub-inspector immediately opened fire to save the constable and hospital staff. Riyaz died on the spot. A case has been registered and further details will emerge from the investigation, the commissioner said.

The body of Riyaz was handed over to his family members, who performed the last rites on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) took suo motu cognisance of the encounter and directed DGP B. Shivdhar Reddy to submit a detailed factual report outlining the circumstances leading to Riyaz’s death. The commission also asked the DGP to furnish details of any magisterial or judicial inquiry and compliance with Supreme Court and NHRC guidelines on encounter deaths, along with copies of the FIR and post-mortem report, by November 24.

The commission observed that the incident, involving custodial circumstances, raised serious concerns regarding the right to life under Article 21 of the Constitution and compliance with Supreme Court and NHRC guidelines on encounter deaths. Given the gravity and human rights implications, the commission stated it was a fit case for suo motu cognisance under Regulation 25 of the A.P. State Human Rights Commission (Procedure) Regulations, 2013.

DGP Shivadhar Reddy, IG S. Chandrasekhar Reddy and Sai Chaitanya visited the residence of slain constable Pramod Kumar and consoled the bereaved family. The DGP said Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy had announced Rs 1 crore ex gratia for the family.

