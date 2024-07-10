River Sees Telangana As Potential Site for EV Factory

Hyderabad: Bengaluru-based electric vehicle manufacturer River, which unveiled its electric two-wheeler ‘Indie’ in Hyderabad on Wednesday, said it is looking at Telangana as a potential destination for setting up the next factory after Karnataka with the State having a low road tax policy for electric vehicles (EVs).

The electric two-wheeler is priced at Rs 1,38,000 with battery capacity of 4 kWh and comes in red, yellow and blue colours. River plans to bring more models. It also has plans to expand to Chennai, Kochi, Coimbatore, and other south Indian cities by the year end.

“We have launched our third store in Hyderabad after the success of our flagship store in Bengaluru. The demand for electric scooters is high in Telangana, the initial pre-orders from Hyderabad is a testament to that,” said Aravind Mani, co-founder and chief executive officer, River.

It is planning to launch three more stores in one year and is expecting around sales of 100 vehicles per month in Hyderabad, he added.



