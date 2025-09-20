River Rafting, Kayaking to Be Launched at Pochera Waterfalls

Adilabad: The forest department of Adilabad is set to launch river rafting and kayaking under eco-tourism for the first time at Pochera waterfall. The adventure activities will be held in the downstream waters of the falls, covering a 6 km stretch through forested terrain, with the aim of attracting tourists and adventure sports enthusiasts from across the state.

The initiative, taken up by the Adilabad forest department, is awaiting approval from the District Tourism Promotional Council, chaired by collector Rajarshi Shah. The council meeting is scheduled for September 22, and once cleared, the sports are expected to be officially launched within three to four days, coinciding with the Dasara holidays.

The project, to be implemented under a public-private partnership, is being taken up in collaboration with Koyna Adventure Limited of Mahabaleshwar, Maharashtra. Experts from the company have already conducted successful trials on July 24 (upstream) and September 18 (downstream) and deemed the location suitable for river rafting and kayaking.

According to Thodishetti Pranay, forest range officer (Boath), rafting events can be conducted for about five months from June, depending on water levels up to Kupti bridge. During the monsoon, rafting will be possible, while kayaking can be offered in the remaining months. Koyna Adventure Limited will provide safety gear, including life jackets, ropes, and rafts, each costing around Rs 4 lakh.

Adilabad DFO Prashant Bajirao Patil said the project will generate direct and indirect employment opportunities by training local youth as guides and operators. He added that adventure tourism is a fast-growing sector and remains largely untapped in Adilabad, making Pochera an ideal addition to state and national adventure tourism circuits.

The Pochera waterfall, located 50 km from Adilabad and 40 km from Nirmal, is easily accessible from NH-44 and close to accommodation and food options in both towns. Officials also plan to integrate nearby waterfalls, Kuntala in Neredigonda and Kanakai in Bazarhathnoor, to develop Boath as a full-fledged tourism circuit. The forest-rich area, home to wildlife such as deer and peacocks, is being positioned as a hub for eco and adventure tourism.