Risky School Buildings In Nirmal Razed

Adilabad: Nirmal district officials are dismantling government school buildings that are in dilapidated condition and posing a threat to the lives of teachers and students.

Officials from other districts are also identifying such school buildings and undertaking repairs based on their condition. The state government is taking all measures to avoid accidents when schools reopen on June 12 and the ‘Badi Bata’ programme in progress.

The education department will dismantle old school buildings that are dilapidated by obtaining certification on ther fitness from the department of roads and buildings.

Recently, two students playing near an old school building were injured when it collapsed partially in Antharni village in Kubheer mandal and the students were immediately shifted to hospital and treated on June 7.

The officials fully dismantled the building with the help of an earthmoving machine. They said action was delayed due to rains though they had a plan to dismantle it in Antharni.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nirmal district education officer P. Ramarao said that out of 735 government schools in the district, 161 were found to have one to three classrooms in a dilapidated condition. He noted that while many of these rooms are still in use, there are instances where students may play in or around these unsafe areas.

He said they have submitted the list of these schools to the engineering department of R&B and they will certify the condition of the classrooms or building and later dismantle it.

Ramarao said the ‘Amma Adarsha Patashala’ committees will pass a resolution to dismantle the classrooms and buildings and involve village development committees in the process.

The officials are also focusing on cleaning utensils to be used for cooking mid-day meals and checking the supply of potable water and discarding the old food material and rotten rice and other ingredients which were not used during the summer holidays for schools. Serious efforts are being made to avoid food poisoning incidents in government schools.

Nirmal district collector Abhilasha Abhinav took serious note of the incident that took place in Antharni and issued instructions to education officials to identify school buildings in dilapidated condition.