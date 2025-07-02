Rising Industrial Accidents Raise Questions Over EoDB Relaxations

Hyderabad: A disturbing surge in industrial accidents across Telangana has raised serious concerns over lax safety enforcement and the consequences of the state government's aggressive pursuit of "Ease of Doing Business" (EoDB) reforms. Over the past two years, 125 accidents in six major industrial areas on the outskirts of Hyderabad have claimed 133 lives and left over 350 seriously injured, exposing a glaring lack of oversight by regulatory bodies—especially in the high-risk pharmaceutical and chemical sectors.

The department of boiler and the department of factories are tasked with regulating industrial safety and ensuring compliance with norms. However, industry sources and workers allege that these departments have become revenue-generating agencies for the government rather than watchdogs.

Critics argue that the EoDB reforms, while aimed at attracting investments, have inadvertently led to the dilution of safety standards and weakened enforcement mechanisms.

Industry observers highlight that reducing inspections in the name of EoDB to facilitate business often results in dangerous working conditions.

"When inspections become infrequent and safety norms are relaxed, managements start cutting corners," said a representative from a bulk drug manufacturing unit, requesting anonymity. “The departments prioritise fee collection for renewals, with little attention paid to actual safety.”

Experts warn that the relentless push for faster approvals and minimal regulatory interference under EoDB is prioritising industrial growth at the cost of human lives and environmental safety.

"Reduced oversight often leads to neglect of critical maintenance and operational safety. Accidents become inevitable," an industry representative noted.

The toll in Sangareddy district alone underscores the crisis. Over the past two years, 72 people have lost their lives in 40 separate accidents, with 225 more sustaining injuries. Many of these incidents occurred in industrial hubs such as Jinnaram, IDA Bollaram, Gaddapotharam, Pashamylaram, Patancheru, and Hathnoora. The explosion at Covalent Laboratories in Gundlamachanur in March 2024, which killed four workers, and a subsequent blast at SB Organics Limited in April that killed six more and injured 30, are grim reminders of the deteriorating safety landscape.

“Industries are operating with outdated equipment,” say workers, who blamed managements’ negligence and the lack of regular inspections by the Inspector of Factories. Leaks in chemical reactors were reported prior to the explosion in SB Organics, but no action was taken, workers allege. These issues, they say, could have been prevented with timely inspections and enforced safety protocols.

Department officials, however, have denied any shortcomings on their part.

M. Sreenivasa Rao, director of boilers, told Deccan Chronicle, “It’s not fair to blame the Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) norms for accidents. These regulations are designed to hold managements accountable. We continue to carry out random inspections and take action when violations are found. Our procedures are guided by government directives on EoDB.”

Echoing this, Joint Chief Inspector of Factories, Y. Mohan Babu, explained, “We conduct inspections annually as part of the permit renewal process. But the situation is constantly changing. Even if machinery appears to be in good condition during our inspection, that might not hold true two or three months later. Continuous maintenance is crucial, and even small lapses after our checks can lead to serious accidents.”

The Telangana Industries Federation (TIF) has pitched for a strict regulatory mechanism for industries where the chances of accidents and damages are higher. “There should be strict enforcement and vigilance mechanisms. Safety cannot be left to the mercy of factory managements,” said TIF President K. Sudhir Reddy. “The government should ensure that EoDB reforms are not misused,” he added.

Trade union leaders accuse both the government and industry managements of failing to compensate the victims adequately.

Gollapalli Jayaraju, a prominent union leader from Sangareddy, said, “These accidents are pushing families into poverty by taking away their sole breadwinners. Compensation is neither timely nor sufficient. The government must intervene to enforce regular safety checks.”

Data from 2023 to 2025 from the Industrial Development Areas show Patancheru tops the list with 60 accidents, resulting in 46 deaths and 132 injuries. IDA Bollaram follows with 22 accidents, 25 deaths, and 65 injuries. Gaddapotharam reported 16 mishaps, 27 deaths, and 52 injuries. Kazipally had 11 accidents, leaving 8 dead and 65 injured. Bonthapalle and Hathnoora reported 9 and 7 accidents respectively, together accounting for 27 deaths and 75 injuries.

The pattern is clear: frequent and often fatal accidents are recurring in these industrial zones, with outdated machinery, lack of trained personnel, and poor maintenance cited as root causes. What remains unclear is the timeline for change and whether state agencies will rise to the challenge before more lives are lost.

Experts say the onus is now on the state government to strike a balance between economic growth and human safety. Industrial development must not come at the cost of lives and livelihoods. Regulatory departments must shift focus from revenue generation to rigorous enforcement of safety standards. Only then can Telangana ensure that its push for industrialisation does not end in preventable tragedy, they opine.