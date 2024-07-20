Ripple effects of MS outage felt

Hyderabad: A total of 24 Hyderabad-bound domestic flights were cancelled on Saturday as a ripple effect of the blue screen death.



The airlines assured passengers they have the option of rebooking a flight or refund. The flights that were cancelled were to Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Raipur, Lucknow, Visakhapatnam, Thiruvananthapuram and Goa.



Around 200 flights had been cancelled on Friday due to the global Microsoft outage. They included 20 departures and 17 arrivals in Hyderabad.

According to experts, although rectification of the MS glitch was repaired, its ripple effects will continue to be felt for a few more days. Meanwhile, authorities at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here confirmed operations at the airport have become normal.