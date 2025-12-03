Ringing Rocks Reveal Telangana’s Pre-History

Hyderabad: In a striking geological wonder, a unique soundscape resonates from a rare marvel stretching over 25 km along the borders of Jangoan and Siddipet districts. Known as the "Ringing Rocks," these sonorous stones emit a clear bell-like tone when struck, enchanting locals and visitors. The formations span villages including Veerannpet and Chunchanakota in Jangoan, and Bonakollur, Bandnagaram, Katkur in Siddipet.

Formed some 200 million years ago from volcanic lava rich in ferric oxide, as per historians, their density creates enchanting sounds echoing ancient mysteries. Experts note that the distinct tone arises from the rocks’ ferric oxide composition, classifying them as a natural percussion musical instrument — lithophones, which gives idiophonic sounds. This acoustic mystery draws comparisons to famed global sites like England’s Musical Stones of Skiddaw and Pennsylvania’s Ringing Rocks Park, a protected public park in the USA.

Standing 10-20 feet tall, the rocks bear traces of human history: Stone Age axes, Neolithic tool-sharpening grooves, Satavahana tools, Kakatiya hero stones (Veragallu), petroglyphs, and Telangana’s largest engraving at Veerannapet. Cairns, called ‘rakasi gullu’ — human-made stone piles as burial mounds — dot the landscape, while Bonakollur’s Narayanswamy Temple features Garuda and shankha-chakra carvings on the rocks. “These aren’t just stones; they’re nature’s orchestra playing tunes from prehistory,” exclaimed local historian and retired lecturer Dr D.N. Swamy.

The local community expresses deep pride in this phenomenon. “Hearing the rocks sing was magical, something people here have heard but never truly understood,” said Lakshmi, a Bonakollur resident. Dr Swamy believes the stones hold undocumented cultural and ritual significance: “Such sites often influenced ancient community rituals and could reveal untold stories of Telangana’s heritage.”

Local environmentalist Sarveshwar Reddy urges swift government action for sustainable tourism. “Protecting this 25 km-long stretch as a heritage park would safeguard geological uniqueness and promote eco-tourism, benefiting local livelihoods.”

A petition circulating among villagers and experts calls on the Telangana government to declare the area a heritage park. If protected and promoted, these ringing rocks — nature’s enigmatic musicians — could place Telangana on the global map of sonic marvels, attracting researchers, tourists, and culture enthusiasts to listen, learn, and celebrate this unique auditory legacy.