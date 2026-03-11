RIMC Entrance Test Scheduled for June 7

Hyderabad:The entrance exam for Telangana students seeking admission to Class VIII at the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun for January 2027 will be held on June 7, the school Education department said.

Director Dr E. Naveen Nicolas, IAS, said the test for eligible candidates will be conducted in Hyderabad. Details and application instructions are available on the SCERT website.



Applications must be submitted to SCERT by April 5. Candidates should be born between January 2, 2014 and July 1, 2015 and must be studying in or have passed class VII.



The written exam carries 400 marks in Mathematics, General Knowledge and English, followed by a 50-mark viva-voce and a medical examination.