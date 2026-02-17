RIMC Class VIII Entrance Test On June 7

HYDERABAD: The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Telangana, has announced that the entrance examination for admission to Class VIII at the Rashtriya Indian Military College (RIMC), Dehradun, for the January 2027 term will be held on June 7 in Hyderabad.

The exam, carrying 400 marks, will comprise three papers — Mathematics, General Knowledge and English. Successful candidates will be called for a viva-voce of 50 marks, followed by a medical examination at designated Military Hospitals. Only those found medically fit will be considered for admission.

Applicants must be between 11½ and 13 years of age as on January 1, 2027, with birth dates falling between January 2, 2014, and July 1, 2015. They should be studying in Class VII or have passed Class VII from a recognised school at the time of admission.

The examination for Telangana candidates will be conducted only in Hyderabad. Eligibility is restricted to children whose parents or guardians are domiciled in Telangana.