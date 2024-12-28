Rights Activist Who Fought Fake Encounters Dies at 67

Nizamabad: Former Human Rights Forum (HRF) state president and senior advocate Gorrepati Madhava Rao, 67, passed away on Saturday following a heart attack. He had been unwell for months and was admitted to a private hospital on Friday night, where he died the next day.

Born in Gurnathapalem, Guntur district, in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, Madhava Rao's family settled in Baswapur village, Nizamabad district. After completing his education in Nizamabad and Hyderabad, he worked as a tax consultant and advocate.

A prominent civil rights activist, he fought against fake encounters during the peak of Left-Wing Extremism. He formed fact-finding committees and submitted reports to defend human rights.

Madhava Rao is survived by his wife and two daughters. His body will be kept at Neelam Ramchandraiah Bhavan, Kotagally, on Sunday for public homage. As per his wishes, his body will be donated to Government Medical College in Nizamabad, and his eyes to the Lions Club.

The Nizamabad Bar Association, elected representatives, and leaders of people’s organizations paid tributes to him.