Rigging Viral Video: Cybercrime Police Arrests Malkajgiri Corporator
Hyderabad: The cyber crime police on Thursday arrested Malkajigiri BJP corporator Shravan Kumar along with four others in connection with circulation of a fake video pertaining to election rigging in Bahadurpura while the video originally belonged to 2022 West Bengal elections.
The other individuals, identified as Mohammad Bin Ali from Nampally, Kashi from Chaderghat and Mithilesh from Musheerabad, were also arrested while two others remained at large. The arrest follows a complaint by the Election Commission.
Initially, the video showed a group of 10 to 15 people forcefully taking the corporator from his house, appearing like a kidnapping. However, Malkajgiri police clarified that he was actually arrested by the Hyderabad task force. Malkajgiri Inspector B. Satyanarayana said. The cyber crime cell refused to give more details
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story