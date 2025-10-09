Rift In BJP Over Jubilee Hills Ticket

HYDERABAD: An internal rift within the BJP has come to light amid reports that Nizamabad MP D. Arvind proposed former Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan as the party’s candidate for the upcoming Jubilee Hills Assembly bypoll. Rammohan, however, swiftly denied any plans to switch sides and reaffirmed his loyalty to the Congress.

The development comes after Rammohan’s unsuccessful bid to secure a Congress ticket despite persistent lobbying. Meanwhile, the BJP’s three-member selection committee, which consulted 44 party leaders, had shortlisted six other names and submitted them to the party president for final selection.

Media reports linking Arvind to the proposal have sparked surprise and speculation within political circles. Supporters of the move pointed to Rammohan’s earlier association with the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the BJP’s student wing at Osmania University, to justify his potential candidature.

The controversy has exposed growing factional manoeuvring within the BJP’s state unit, adding another layer of intrigue to the high-stakes Jubilee Hills bypoll.