Ridiculous to Seek Political Mileage on the Pretext of Sept. 17: Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy said that the state government has linked the historic day of September 17 with the people and has named it ‘Praja Palana Dinotsavam’. He stated that it would be ridiculous to try to derive political mileage from September 17 and the Telangana armed struggle.

Revanth Reddy emphasised that he was not a "farmhouse Chief Minister," but a “hardworking CM", who will go to Delhi as many times as necessary to secure funds from the Centre. He made these remarks while addressing a meeting on the occasion of Praja Palana Dinotsavam at public gardens here on Tuesday.

Reddy highlighted that September 17 held great significance in Telangana’s history but noted the disagreements over its nomenclature. While some have referred to it Merger Day and others Liberation Day the Congress government would officially call it Praja Palana Dinotsavam, recognising people's role in shaping Telangana’s future. He said this was decided after firming up a deep desire to unite the state under the banner of people’s governance.

"Politics has no place in this," Revanth Reddy said. "It would be unwise if anyone tries to derive political mileage from the armed struggle or attempt to distort the sacrifices made by Telangana's martyrs by calling the day 'merger' or 'liberation.' This day belongs to the people.’"

He pointed out that geographically the state resembles a clenched fist, symbolising unity and strength.

"A clenched fist has the power to crush mountains. A united Telangana is as strong as a clenched fist," he said, asserting that all communities, castes and religions must remain united to uphold the state’s strength and legacy.

Lashing out at the BRS government, he said, "Telangana has been under dictator-like rule for the last 10 years. September 17 was an inspiration for the Congress to break the shackles of this oppressive rule in December 2023."

He reminded people of the Dalit-Tribal Atma Gaurava Dandora organised by the Congress on September 17, 2021 at BRS president K. Chandrashekar Rao's constituency Gajwel, which he said laid the groundwork for achieving liberation from this "dictatorship."

He said the Congress government has prioritised cultural revival and transparency since taking office, with numerous initiatives aimed at honouring the state’s legacy.

He mentioned that the song "Jaya Jayahe Telangana," written by Ande Sri during the Telangana movement, had been declared the official state song. The government has also made significant strides in commemorating local heroes, such as the installation of a Telangana Talli statue in the state secretariat and renaming the Women’s University in Koti after Telangana armed struggle fighter Chakali Ilamma.

Revanth Reddy said that film awards have been named after Telangana’s cultural icon Gaddar.

"This cultural renaissance represents our effort to restore Telangana’s cultural glory, which has been undermined for years," he said.

On the economy, the Chief Minister said that the Congress inherited a state that was `7 lakh crore in debt despite which the government had managed to implement several welfare programmes, including the Six Guarantees.

"We are paying `6,000 crore every month only to clear debts and interest. Yet, we have taken it as a challenge to fulfill our promises and bring the economy back on track," he said.

Revanth Reddy spoke of his relentless efforts to secure Central funds, brushing off criticisms of his frequent visits to Delhi. "I will go to Delhi any number of times to secure what Telangana rightfully deserves. It is our right to claim a share of the central taxes paid by the people of Telangana," he said.

The Chief Minister took pride in the government’s record as regards public welfare.

He asked, "Is there anywhere else in the country where `18,000 crore has been deposited in farmers' bank accounts within six months?"The Aarogyasri scheme was now available regardless of ration card status. The construction of a new Osmania government hospital in Goshamahal was also in the works.The Congress government is also focusing on education and industrial development. The Indian Institute of Handloom Technology (IITH), named after Telangana movement leader Konda Lakshman Bapuji, has been launched, and the Telangana education commission has been constituted to bring about revolutionary changes in the education system, he said.