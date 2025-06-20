Ridhira Group Hosts Soulful International Yoga Day Retreat at Gandipet

Hyderabad: In a moment that blended wellness with luxury hospitality, Ridhira Group successfully hosted an exclusive celebration of International Yoga Day at the serene Ridhira Retreat, Gandipet, bringing together wellness enthusiasts, and special guests for a soulful afternoon of mindfulness and connection.

The event aligned with this year’s official International Yoga Day theme — “Yoga for One Earth, One Health”, as announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, emphasizing the role of yoga in sustainability and global well-being. The retreat echoed this sentiment, reinforcing the connection between personal wellness and planetary harmony.

The event featured a rejuvenating Soulful Yoga & Spa session conducted by Advanced Yoga Teacher, Vikas Shenoy offering guests a deeply immersive and calming experience. Participants engaged in mindful movement and breathwork amidst the natural surroundings of the retreat. Guests arrived in comfortable yoga attire, with mats provided by the organizers to ensure a seamless experience. The theme of the event “Breathe | Stretch | Reconnect” resonated across the retreat — from yoga mats arranged in harmony to the thoughtfully curated interactions between participants.

Adding to the holistic experience, guests engaged in one-on-one sessions with Health & Wellness Coach, Aamani Reddy, who offered practical wellness guidance through personalized nutrition coaching. Guests also indulged in foot reflexology and relaxing massages by Ode Spa, creating a sanctuary of rejuvenation.

An immersive Sound Healing session conducted by renowned Sound Healer Kaavya Bhagchandani introduced participants to the deep therapeutic power of sonic vibrations. Using instruments like singing bowls and gongs, Kaavya guided the group through a meditative journey aimed at emotional release, inner harmony, and deep relaxation.

The retreat ambiance was elevated by a captivating live three-piece instrumental performance featuring the sitar, santoor, and tabla—blending traditional Indian music with the tranquil setting of Gandipet. Following the sessions, participants savored a scrumptious yet healthy high tea, thoughtfully curated to nourish both body and soul.

Reflecting on the occasion, Ritesh Mastipuram, Founder of Ridhira Group shared, “Our focus is to reimagine wellness not just as an occasional escape, but as a lifestyle rooted in intentional living. This Yoga Day wasn’t just a celebration, it was a reminder — to pause, to breathe, and to reconnect deeply with ourselves. Our setting in Gandipet, close to Hyderabad yet wrapped in nature, was the perfect canvas for this experience. This is part of a larger movement. Today, we’re seeing a conscious shift toward wellness-led getaways — not just for individuals, but for professionals, influencers, and families. Ridhira is committed to creating such sanctuaries, where wellbeing is not an indulgence, but a way of life.”

The retreat reaffirmed Ridhira Group’s position as a pioneer in wellness-driven hospitality, where sustainability, personalization, and soulful luxury come together in perfect harmony. With similar experiences planned across the calendar, the Group aims to expand this wellness narrative beyond Hyderabad — building bridges between nature and modern living across India.

The experience was curated by Ridhira Group through its own verticals — Ridhira Retreat, Ode Spa Wellness and Ridhira Wellness Real Estate— each known for championing sustainable luxury and holistic wellbeing.



