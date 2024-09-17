Richmond Villa Laddu Auctioned for Rs.1.87 Cr; CEOs, Doctors took part in auction

Hyderabad: The laddu of Lord Sri Ganesha Pandal at Richmond Villa at Sun City in Bandlaguda got Rs.1.87 crore during a charity laddu auction as against Rs.1.2 crore last year.



As many as 100 members, mostly senior doctors, chartered accountants (CAs), and chief executive officers (CEOs) among others took part in the auction after forming into four groups, each comprising 25 members.

The bidding started with a lowest amount initially and as it continued the amount increased and finally one group fetched the laddu for a staggering Rs.1.87 crore in the auction, said Dr. Subodh Raju, one of the group members, told Deccan Chronicle on Tuesday.

Raju, who is also a Director of Neurology department at Asian Institute of Gastroenterology, said the entire amount generated from the laddu would be used to help underprivileged with the help of RV Diya Charitable Trust. He said the auction of laddu followed by immersion of clay idol in an eco-pond at the villa demonstrates the trust’s unwavering commitment to support vulnerable communities. This unique format of charity auction held once a year during the Ganesh festivities to raise funds for the underprivileged is heartwarming and exemplary.

“All residents, friends, and donors formed teams to pool money for the charity auction and together joined to participate in it. Each team ultimately donates the total amount they have bid for making it an event by all for all,” he explained.

The auction amount would be used to support more than 42 NGOs, underprivileged school children, and medical health requirements of the needy with the help of trust. The volunteers of the trust do their work with zero administrative cost. Raju said the auction of the laddu was started eight year ago, generating 25,000 for the first time.