Rich Tributes Paid to Telangana Martyrs

Adilabad: The ‘Praja Palana Dinostavam’ was celebrated in a grand manner in Nirmal, Mancherial, Komarm Bheem Asifabad and Adilabad districts on Tuesday. Dignitaries participating in the event said state government is focusing on the welfare and development of people and is committed to the promises made during the elections and reeled out the welfare and development schemes in their speeches.

Advisors to the state government Mohd Shabbir Ali, Arka Venugopal hoisted the national flag in Adilabad and Mancherial while Telangana Finance Corporation Chairman Sircilla Rajaiah hoisted the national flag in Nrimal and Telangana Legislative Council deputy chairman and Prakash hoisted national flag and paid rich tributes to the Telangana martyrs on the occasion.

Collectors Venkatesh Dhotre, Kumar Deepak, Abhilasha Abhinav and Rajarshi Shaw were present on the occasion in their respective districts. Local MLAs K. Premsagar Rao, Aleti Maheshwar Reddy, Payal Shankar, Palvai Harish Babu, and Vinod participated in the programmes.