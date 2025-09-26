Rich Tributes Paid to Chakali Ilamma on Her Birth Anniversary

Hyderabad: Rich tributes were paid to Chakali Ilamma, the valiant warrior of the historic Telangana Peasants’ Armed Struggle (1946–51), on her birth anniversary across party lines in Telangana. Leaders recalled her courage and sacrifice in leading the fight against feudal oppression.

As part of the commemorations, the BJP organized Chakali Ilamma Jayanthi celebrations at its state office in Nampally, Hyderabad, where party leaders paid floral tributes and reiterated their commitment to preserving her legacy.

Leaders from across the spectrum, including Sridhar Babu Duddilla and Arvind Dharmapuri, hailed Ilamma’s fearless resistance as a symbol of justice, equality, and women’s empowerment. Messages were also shared in Telugu, honoring her as a source of inspiration for generations.

Meanwhile, the Telangana Government has constituted a committee to organize official celebrations of Veeranari Chakali Ilamma Jayanthi on September 26, 2025.