Rice Trader, Private Teachers Held In Ganja Case

Nalgonda: Kodad police arrested a rice trader and two private teachers for abandoning 1.1 quintal of ganja bags at a scrap shed near National Highway 65. The arrested were identified as trader Kanam Ramesh, 52, from AS Rao Nagar, private teacher Chapala Ashok, 33, and private lecturer Chapala Yerukamma, 37, from Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh.

SP K. Narsimha told the media that the police traced Ramesh at the Kottakummugudem crossroads and found 10 kg of ganja in his car. Based on his confession, Ashok and Yerukamma were later arrested in Vijayawada.

The trio had bought ganja in Odisha and were transporting it to Hyderabad. On spotting police checks near Kodad, they dumped the contraband in a scrap shed and fled. Police recovered the bags and booked the three under the NDPS Act.

Physiotherapist held for burglary

Hyderabad: Osmania University police arrested a physiotherapist-turned-burglar and recovered 14.5 tulas of stolen gold worth Rs 17 lakh. The accused, Marneni Bala Dheeraj, 30, of Malkajgiri, had broken into a house at Street No. 1, Tarnaka, on September 27 while the family was away. On returning home, the owner found the bedroom ransacked and 14.5 tulas of jewellery and Rs 10,000 cash were missing.

ACP G. Jagan said Dheeraj, a native of Warangal, was traced by detective inspector S. Ravi Kumar and the crime staff. He was previously involved in an attempted theft in 2013 at Tappachabutra. A case under relevant sections of the BNS was registered and the accused was produced before the court for judicial remand.