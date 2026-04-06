Rice Mills Power 450 Industries in Nalgonda

Nalgonda: Rice mills in the erstwhile Nalgonda district have emerged as a key source of raw material for more than 450 industries linked to rice bran oil, liquor, poultry feed and brick manufacturing.

Miryalaguda has developed as a major rice milling hub, with 273 mills across the erstwhile district, including 163 in Nalgonda, 80 in Suryapet and 30 in Yadadri-Bhongir. During paddy milling, byproducts such as rice husk, broken rice and rice bran are generated and supplied to various industries.

According to officials, a total of 469 industrial units depend on these byproducts. These include 141 brick manufacturing units, 174 rice bran-based industries, 137 liquor units and 98 poultry feed units.

District Industries Centre general manager G. Satheesh Kumar said that handling, packing and transportation of these materials also generate employment alongside the rice milling sector.

He said rice husk constitutes about 25 per cent of paddy during milling, while rice bran and broken rice are also produced in substantial quantities, supporting downstream industries.