Rice Mill Owner Booked for ₹3.41 Cr Scam in Sircilla

Karimnagar:Police have registered a criminal case against the owner of Maneer Rice Mill at Cheerlavancha in Thangallapalli mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district for alleged misappropriation of government paddy worth about ₹3.41 crore.

The case was booked following an audit of Custom Milling Rice (CMR) stocks for the Kharif 2024-25 season, which indicated a shortage in grain allocated to the mill.

According to a complaint by Telangana State Civil Supplies Corporation district manager Sigireddy Narasimha, 2,964 metric tonnes of paddy had been allotted to the mill. Against an expected return of 1,984 metric tonnes of rice, only 515 metric tonnes was delivered.

Officials said inspection revealed no rice stock at the mill and a shortfall of over 1,473 metric tonnes of paddy. The total loss to the exchequer, including penalties, was estimated at ₹3,41,85,270.

Police booked the mill owner, Dundrupalli Jamuna, on charges of breach of trust and misappropriation of public property. Sircilla DSP K. Nagendra Chari visited the site as part of the investigation.

Officials said action would be taken in accordance with the law.