RI For Murder Over Rs 200

HYDERABAD: A Rangareddy district court has sentenced 34‑year‑old Mohd Irfan, to 13 years of rigorous imprisonment for murdering a driver over ₹200. Irfan was also fined ₹1,000 each for murder and theft. The case was registered with Miyapur police.

Police said the body of Pariti Jagdish, 35, of Miyapur, was found in front of a tyre‑dealer showroom at Bolaram crossroads on May 11, 2014. Initially booked as a case of death under suspicious circumstances under Section 302 IPC, the case was later altered to Sections 302 and 379 after investigation confirmed murder and theft.

Investigators found that Irfan had quarrelled with Jagdish, dragged him to the showroom, and demanded money and a mobile phone. When Jagdish refused, Irfan stabbed him in the chest, killing him on the spot, before stealing ₹200 and the phone.

Miyapur police arrested Irfan on May 26, 2014, and filed a chargesheet. After trial, the VI Additional District and Sessions Judge, Ranga Reddy district court, Kukatpally, convicted him.