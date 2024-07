Hyderabad: Capt Uttam Kumar Reddy, Karimnagar incharge minister, Ministers Tummala Nageshwar Rao, Sridhar Babu, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, and Ponnam Prabhakar, Ex Minister Jeevan Reddy, MLAs and district officials participated in the Rhythu bharosa farmers consultation meeting in Karimnagar today.

Minister Uttam said that the Congress government has taken a historic step to help farmers by giving Rs 2 lakh loan waiver to 31 lakh farmers families in Telangana.