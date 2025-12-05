RGIA Receives Third Bomb Threat in 2 Days

Hyderabad: The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) received another bomb threat mail, the third in just two days, on Friday morning. According to officials, the threat mail received at about 7 am by the GMR customer support claimed that a bomb was planted in Emirates Flight EK5265 from Dubai to Hyderabad.

As the aircraft was nearing the city, the threat assessment committee decided to allow it to land at the Shamshabad airport. After the aircraft landed safely at around 8.30 am, passengers were evacuated and the CISF, local police and the bomb disposal squad conducted checks and baggage screening. After not finding any incriminating material, authorities declared the threat a hoax.

Passengers were made to wait at the airport during the process. Airport officials clarified the return of the aircraft to Dubai would be delayed in view of the checks. Some videos from the airport circulating online also showed CISF officials trying to pacify passengers who raised objections over the delay.

There were 361 persons onboard, including the crew, when the threat mail was received.

In a statement given to Gulf News, the airlines said, “On 5 December, the Indian authorities alerted us to a potential security threat on Emirates’ Flight EK526 from Dubai to Hyderabad. Standard security procedures were implemented by the relevant local authorities with full co-operation from Emirates' ground teams in Hyderabad, and passengers disembarked normally following security checks.”

The RGIA (outpost) police said a case has been registered based on a complaint by GMR officials, and further investigation into the incident is underway.