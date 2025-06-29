RGIA Ranks 4th Globally

Hyderabad:Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) has been ranked the fourth fastest-growing airport in the world, based on a year-on-year seat capacity comparison between May 2024 and May 2025.

According to global aviation data, RGIA recorded a 25.6 per cent surge in scheduled seats, with over 1.66 million seats booked in May 2025.

The ranking reflects the airport’s expanding domestic and international connectivity, as well as its growing importance as a major aviation hub in South Asia.