RGIA Handles 2.5 Million Fliers, Up by 25.9% in Feb

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad handled 2.5 million passengers in February 2025, marking a 25.9% increase compared to the same month last year. Of these, 2.1 million were domestic travellers, showing a 28.4% rise, while 0.38 million were international passengers, showing a 13.5% increase in international travel. With this surge, the airport’s total passenger count for the ongoing financial year 2024-25 has already reached 26.6 million, surpassing the total 25 million passengers in the previous financial year 2023-24. This growth suggests that Hyderabad airport’s increasing importance as a major travel hub, with more people choosing to fly both within India and internationally.