RGIA police files case against women for unruly behavior in Indigo flight
Hyderabad: The RGIA police on Sunday morning registered a case against a woman for allegedly behaving in an unruly manner on an Indigo flight from the city to Mumbai.
According to the police, the woman has been identified as Afreen Khan, 35, a homemaker residing in Charminar. She was heading to Mumbai to meet her husband.
Before take-off, she reportedly quarrelled with her husband over the phone. She later started quarrelling with the cabin crew and the passengers for changing her seat.
The crew reported the matter to the RGIA police, who registered a case under the City Police Act. The police made her deboard the flight, she was taken into custody for a while and then let off. It was suspected that she was under the influence.
Indigo Airlines released a formal statement regarding this issue. They said, “A customer on flight 6E 5195, scheduled to operate from Hyderabad to Mumbai, was declared unruly due to their inappropriate behaviour towards fellow passengers and crew. As per protocol, the individual was deboarded and handed over to the security agencies. We remain committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all and regret any inconvenience caused.”
30-year-old commits suicide in Balapur
Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man died allegedly by suicide at his residence in Balapur. Inspector Sudhakar identified the deceased as Mohd Waseem, a labourer.
Police said he had sent his wife and three children to stay with her parents some days ago. On December 27, he did not answer his wife’s phone calls.
She sent Waseem’s brother Mohd Khaleem to check on him. Kaleem found all main door locked. On breaking the door and entering the house, he found Waseem’s body.
On information, police registered a case of death under suspicious circumstances and launched a probe. Police said it was suspected that Waseem died by suicide as he could not support his family and that he was addicted to alcohol.
One dies, other injured in road accident
Hyderabad: A 25-year-old died and another was injured after their two-wheeler rammed into a road median in Kokapet in Narsingi on Saturday night. The deceased was identified as Sathwik, 25, and the survivor as Kiran. They were reportedly heading to Kokapet from Moinabad on the bike.
After locals spotted them and dialed 100, police shifted Kiran to a hospital for treatment, and Sathwik’s body was sent to the mortuary for postmortem examination. A case was registered for rash and negligent driving.
Hammer falls on car from under-construction flyover; occupant escaped by whisker
Hyderabad: A car occupant narrowly escaped after a hammer fell on his vehicle from an under-construction flyover near Kondapur. The windshield of his car was damaged. He posted the image on social media.
The motorist called for awareness of safe construction practices. It was also reported that when a traffic police official confronted the contractor who allegedly reacted to it in a casual manner. The matter was later settled after the contractor compensated the motorist for the damage, police said.
Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, a Gachibowli traffic police official said, “We asked the victim to Dial 100 and report it to the law and order police. After that, the construction site workers were asked to work at night.”