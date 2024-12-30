RGIA police files case against women for unruly behavior in Indigo flight

Hyderabad: The RGIA police on Sunday morning registered a case against a woman for allegedly behaving in an unruly manner on an Indigo flight from the city to Mumbai.

According to the police, the woman has been identified as Afreen Khan, 35, a homemaker residing in Charminar. She was heading to Mumbai to meet her husband.

Before take-off, she reportedly quarrelled with her husband over the phone. She later started quarrelling with the cabin crew and the passengers for changing her seat.

The crew reported the matter to the RGIA police, who registered a case under the City Police Act. The police made her deboard the flight, she was taken into custody for a while and then let off. It was suspected that she was under the influence.

Indigo Airlines released a formal statement regarding this issue. They said, “A customer on flight 6E 5195, scheduled to operate from Hyderabad to Mumbai, was declared unruly due to their inappropriate behaviour towards fellow passengers and crew. As per protocol, the individual was deboarded and handed over to the security agencies. We remain committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all and regret any inconvenience caused.”

30-year-old commits suicide in Balapur

Hyderabad: A 30-year-old man died allegedly by suicide at his residence in Balapur. Inspector Sudhakar identified the deceased as Mohd Waseem, a labourer.