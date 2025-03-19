RGIA Connects Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam through VietJet

Hyderabad: GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited (GHIAL) on Wednesday announced new direct flight services from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Hyderabad to Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam through VietJet.

The inaugural flight took off amid much excitement in the presence of senior officials from GHIAL, VietJet and key stakeholders. The new service will operate twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday, reinforcing GHIAL’s commitment to enhancing international connectivity for travellers.

With a flight time of about four hours and 35 minutes, this new route marks a significant milestone in strengthening air connectivity between India and Vietnam, fostering tourism, business collaborations, and regional accessibility.

Speaking on the occasion, Pradeep Panicker, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited, said, “We are pleased to announce the launch of VietJet’s direct service to Ho Chi Minh City, further strengthening Hyderabad’s global presence. This new route will play a pivotal role in fostering tourism and trade between Hyderabad and international destinations.”

“At RGIA, we are committed to transforming the airport into a world-class global hub by enhancing infrastructure, integrating cutting-edge technology, and fostering strategic partnerships. This development marks another step in our vision to position Hyderabad as a premier gateway for international travel, business and commerce,” he explained.

Vietjet Vice President Do Xuan Quang stated, “India is a key market for Vietjet, and we are thrilled to launch this direct route between Hyderabad and Ho Chi Minh City. Hyderabad has been recognized as India’s most livable city for six consecutive years and is also the country’s fastest-growing city. With RGIA serving as a major gateway to South India, this new route will enhance convenience for travelers while strengthening cultural, tourism, and economic ties between the two regions. Beyond offering affordable flights, Vietjet takes pride in its extensive international network, allowing Indian travelers seamless access to top destinations across the Asia-Pacific via Vietnam.”