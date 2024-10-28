RGIA announces new flight services from Hyderabad to Bangkok

Hyderabad: Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) on Monday announced the commencement of new flight services from Hyderabad to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), Bangkok, from October 27 with Thai AirAsia.

A joint venture of Malaysian AirAsia and Thailand's Asia Aviation, Thai AirAsia is a Thai budget airline offering affordable domestic and international flights from Bangkok and other cities in Thailand.

The flight to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), Bangkok FD119, will depart from Hyderabad at 11.25 pm and arrive in Bangkok at 4.30 am local time in the wee hours of the next morning. The return flight FD118 will depart from Bangkok at 8.50 pm local time and arrive in Hyderabad at 10.55 pm.

This nonstop flight service will depart every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday adding four new weekly flights from RGIA to Bangkok.

Sharing his excitement about the addition of a new airline carrier, Pradeep Panicker, CEO GMR Hyderabad International Airport Limited said, “We are delighted to announce the introduction of new flight services from Hyderabad to Bangkok in partnership with Thai AirAsia. This development is a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to enhance international connectivity, which will not only facilitate greater business and leisure travel but also strengthen economic and cultural ties between Hyderabad and Bangkok.”

Additionally, the service from Thai AirAsia, a renowned budget carrier, will offer travelers more affordable and flexible travel options. “At GMR Hyderabad International Airport, we are committed to enhanced passenger experience and fostering global connections that drive growth and prosperity,” he said.

Santisuk Klongchaiya, Chief Executive Officer of Thai AirAsia, said: “AirAsia has long awaited the opportunity to expand its network to the major metro cities of India. Bridging travel between our two nations will promote tourism and business, bolstering both of our economies. We believe these routes will meet the needs of the Indian people as well as international travelers in Thailand and the Thai people themselves looking to make their way to India. Thai AirAsia now flies to 12 cities in India, namely, Kolkata, Chennai, Jaipur, Kochi, Bangalore, Gaya, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Visakhapatnam, Tiruchirappalli, and the newest addition Hyderabad, offering a total of 67 flights per week.”

Bangkok is a top tourist destination with vibrant street life, rich cultural heritage, and bustling markets. Visitors enjoy exploring ornate temples like Wat Arun and Wat Phra Kaew, indulging in delicious Thai cuisine, and experiencing the lively nightlife. The city's blend of modernity and tradition offers a unique and unforgettable travel experience.

For gastronomic indulgence, Bangkok is a paradise. The city offers a diverse culinary scene, from street food stalls serving ‘Pad Thai’ and ‘Mango sticky rice’ to high-end restaurants with gourmet Thai dishes. Food markets like Chatuchak and floating markets provide a unique dining experience, making Bangkok a haven for food lovers.

The introduction of new flight services from RGIA to Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) marks a significant milestone for the travel and tourism sector. For flyers, the new flight services by Thai AirAsia translate to greater convenience and flexibility. With Bangkok's appeal as a major tourist and business hub, the new flight services are poised to drive growth in passenger traffic, benefiting airlines, travel, and hospitality industry.