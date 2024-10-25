Revised Property Tax Slab Blues Haunt Many People

HYDERABAD: The exercise to revise property tax structure is not progressing as intended by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in some parts of the city.

For instance, due to errors committed by a tax inspector and a bill collector, Rs 1,700 annual property tax of a flat was revised to Rs 37,000 and notices were served.

A property owner alleged that a tax inspector had told him that he can pay him (the inspector) a certain amount, and reassess the property tax for a lesser amount.

In some parts, the civic body has started re-assessment of properties by pressing into service bill collectors. However, the tax slab has not been increased. But, due to reassessment of properties, the tax value has increased and some errors are being reported due to mistakes by staff.

Ameerpet, Chikkadpally, Secunderabad and Kukatpally are some areas where complaints were reported. There has been an instance where a house was locked but the bill collectors under the pressure of meeting targets planned a rough estimate and increased the flat multiple folds only to later rectify the same.

Irked property owners approached Deccan Chronicle stating that the authorities should have publicised the exercise before taking up the task, an opinion that was also endorsed by many activists from the city.

“The secrecy being maintained related to reassessment is the primary issue. While some people believe that only their property tax is being revised, others are in a state of confusion,” said Harish Daga, an activist from the city.

“While many are furious, a person I know has assumed that his property value has increased and paid the tax,” he added.

Meanwhile, GHMC officials stated that they have not received any written complaints.

"People can approach us online too, if there are errors in the reassessment of properties. There are multiple platforms to bring forth their issues. We will rectify them,” an official said.



