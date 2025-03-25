Review meet on arrangements for Ugadi, Rama Navami held

Karimnagar: Revenue divisional officer (RDO), S. Rajeshwar Rao, on Monday directed the officials concerned to make elaborate arrangements for the ‘Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam,’ the celestial wedding of Lord Sri Rama and Goddess Sita on Sri Rama Navami which falls on April 6 at Sri Raja Rajeswara Swamy Devasthanam in Vemulawada in Rajanna Sircilla district. The festival is expected to draw a large number of devotees from across the state.

The RDO chaired a coordination meeting with officials of various departments in the guesthouse of the temple to discuss about the arrangements for Ugadi and Sri Rama Navami festivals. He underscored the need to avoid inconvenience to devotees during the event and advised the health department to take preventive measures to ensure safety of devotees considering the summer season.

The officials were directed to ensure the distribution of buttermilk, bananas and annadanam for visitors.

The RDO wanted the coordination between the departments pulled off for Maha Shivaratri for the smooth conduct of the upcoming events.

Executive officer K. Vinod said essential arrangements including drinking water, queue line management, sanitation and temporary toilets would be arranged. All departments were urged to work in tandem for the successful execution of the fete.