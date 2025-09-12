Revenue Targets Must Be Achieved: Bhatti

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu said that the entire Commercial Taxes machinery should strive to achieve the prescribed revenue targets. On Friday, at Dr. B. R. Ambedkar Secretariat, he held a review meeting with Commercial Tax officials.

He instructed that areas where revenue is being lost should be identified and that staff performance and business transactions at the field level should be continuously monitored from the central office. The Deputy Chief Minister announced that from now on, he would conduct a review of the Commercial Taxes Department’s progress once every 15 days. He also directed officials to study in detail and submit a report on the revenue losses being incurred by the state due to GST rate rationalisation.

He ordered strict action against GST evaders and arrangements to ensure a continuous surveillance system, noting that negligence by officials could jeopardise the state’s revenues. Senior officials were instructed to use AI technology on a regular basis to strengthen monitoring.

The Deputy Chief Minister advised officials to formulate an action plan to overcome the challenges faced in tax collection arising from transactions happening across the state. He reviewed the progress achieved this year compared to last year in enforcement, audit, and other divisions of the Commercial Taxes Department. He suggested forming internal committees within the department to study ways of increasing revenue and to submit reports.