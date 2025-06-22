Revenue Sadassulu: 8.58 Lakh Land Dispute Applications Received

Hyderabad: The state-wide ‘Revenue Sadassulu’ from June 3 to 20 to resolve long-pending land disputes has received 8.58 lakh applications, indicating the size of the problem. Aimed at resolving agricultural land issues at the village and mandal levels, the initiative was part of the implementation of the Bhu Bharati Act. Revenue officials were stationed in every village to receive complaints and grievances directly from people.

The programme, was designed to correct lapses in the state’s revenue records especially in the Dharani portal brought during BRS regime and bring transparency to land administration.

Revenue minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, who supervised the drive, directed revenue officials to upload all the applications online for quicker processing and resolution. In a review meeting held on Revenue Sadassalu on Saturday, Srinivas Reddy stated that the revenue system, which had suffered from inefficiency and deterioration during the previous BRS government’s decade-long rule, was now undergoing a comprehensive reform.

He called the Bhu Bharati Act a cornerstone of this transformation. The Bhu Bharati Act, which replaced the RoR Act of 2020 (Dharani), was launched on April 14 this year by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and is being implemented in phases.

Srinivas Reddy stressed the Congress government's commitment to addressing farmers' issues through transparent and accountable governance. The Revenue Sadassulu provided a platform for citizens to raise concerns accumulated over years, which, according to the minister, reflected the scale of neglect under the previous BRS regime.

Paper trail

Data on Revenue Sadassulu provided by minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy

First phase from April 17 to 30 received 12,000 applications across 72 Sadassulu in four mandals.

Second phase from May 5 yielded 46,000 applications through 414 Sadassulu across 28 mandals.

Third and most extensive phase, from June 3 to 20, covered 10,239 villages across 561 mandals, resulting in 8 lakh new applications.

Three phases accounted for 10,725 Sadassulu in 593 mandals, receiving 8.58 lakh applications.

Government has registered 3.27 lakh applications online.

District-wise, Khammam led with 67,000 applications, followed by Bhadradri Kothagudem (61,000), Warangal (54,000), Jayashankar Bhupalapally (48,000) and Nalgonda (42,000).

Government distributed free application forms to farmers the day before each Sadassu.

Revenue officials, working under the supervision of mandal revenue officers (MROs), visited households to collect applications and issued receipts.