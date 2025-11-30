Revenue-Rich Panchayats See Fierce Contests in Local Polls

Sarpanch posts in several gram panchayats of Nalgonda and Khammam districts are witnessing unusually high demand due to their special features, including significant revenue potential.

In the erstwhile Nalgonda district, the sarpanch and ward member posts in Jajireddygudem and Vangamarthi villages are drawing intense competition, with a large number of aspirants. Both panchayats have sand reaches within their limits, boosting local business activity and making these posts more coveted.

In the ongoing gram panchayat elections, eight nominations were filed for the sarpanch post in Jajireddygudem and six in Vangamarthi. The number of nominations for ward member posts is also higher in these two villages compared to others in the district.

Earlier, Jajireddygudem drew national attention after a video went viral of ward member candidate Uppu Prabhakar asking voters to return the money he had distributed before losing the previous election. He has stayed away from the current polls.

Belli Veerabhadram, a sarpanch aspirant from Vangamarthi, said the village traditionally witnesses tough contests for both sarpanch and ward member posts, with elections often reflecting the intensity of Assembly polls.

In the erstwhile Khammam district, Bhadrachalam and Lakshmipuram gram panchayats are witnessing similar competition. Bhadrachalam, home to the famous Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy temple, has 20 wards and has not seen elections for the past 10 years due to technical issues. In the current polls, 11 nominations have been filed for sarpanch and 98 for the 20 ward posts. Both the ruling Congress and the opposition BRS consider winning Bhadrachalam a matter of prestige. While the BRS is seeking CPM’s support for its candidate, the Congress is looking to secure CPI’s backing. A tough fight between the Congress and BRS is expected.

Lakshmipuram in Burgampadu mandal is also seeing strong competition for the sarpanch post due to the presence of industrial areas within its limits. Both Congress and BRS are working aggressively to ensure their candidates’ victory.

Prajaswamya Forum convener and retired IAS officer Cholleti Prabhakar said intense competition is common in gram panchayats that generate high revenue through taxation. He noted that officials must keep a close watch on such elections, as candidates often resort to all possible methods to secure votes.



